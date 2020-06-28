Hospitality Flag for Miss. pushes for flag design without words or seals

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The group Hospitality Flag for Mississippi is advocating for a state flag design that does not include words or seals.
The group has already proposed a flag design, in which they say it has already been flown across the state for over six years.
“The Hospitality Flag has flown across our state at homes, business, football tailgates, cars, boats, and everywhere in between. The design represents HISTORY, HOPE, and HOSPITALITY with ALL Mississippians in mind.”
The group says the flag was designed intentionally not to bear words or seals.
“Intentionally, the Hospitality Flag does not include words or seals on the design. NAVA’s “Good Flag, Bad Flag” publication specifically states to ‘never use writing of any kind or an organization’s seals.' We stand by that stance and urge our leaders to consider the same.”
Mississippi lawmakers drafted a proposal on Saturday that the future state flag design must include the words “In God We Trust.”
That proposal could change as lawmakers prepare to meet at 2 p.m. on Sunday to continue the vote on the state flag.
The Hospitality Flag for Mississippi full statement may be viewed below:
