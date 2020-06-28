Midtown LGBTQ crosswalk gets a makeover

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A recent symbol of support for the LGBTQ community in Midtown got an upgrade over the weekend.
The first version of the Rainbow crosswalk in Cooper-Young did not use permanent paint.
Through donations, community leaders raised more than $3,000 to redo the crosswalk with a paint that will keep the colors vibrant for seven years.
Volunteers that helped apply the new paint say they’re grateful for the acceptance Memphis has show.
“It just shows Memphis is embracing equality, it means that the LGBTQ community is accepted and loved and we’re honored to be able to do this and appreciate the cooperation of the city of Memphis,” said Commissioner Jerred Price.
Organizers say through another generous donation they’ll be able to fund another three rainbow crosswalks in Cooper-Young.
A ceremony was held Sunday night to unveil the new crosswalk to the public.
