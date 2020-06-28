MPD issues City Watch for missing 11-year-old boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch for a missing 11-year-old boy who was last seen with his brother Sunday morning.
Police say Marcus Holmes was seen near his residence on Fairmont Drive not far from Jackson Avenue before he was reported missing.
Marcus is described as a Black child, medium to dark complexion, 5 feet, 2 inches tall and has short hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with an Air Jordan symbol on the front, blue pants and silver tennis shoes.
If you have any information regarding Marcus’ location, call the Memphis Police Department at 901-636-4479.
