Staying humid with lower rain chances for now

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Some Gulf moisture will continue to affect the Mid-South keeping our air mass muggy. Rain chances will stay mainly low for most areas tonight but a few passing showers will be possible in eastern Arkansas. Rain chances will increase by Monday night as a cluster of storms could move across the area from the north. Outflow boundaries from storms that develop across our area Monday night could mean more storms may fire up on Tuesday plus a disturbance moving across the area will keep us with rain chances through Thursday. By the end of the week a low could develop and would boost rain chances Friday and for the 4th of July but right now it is too early to say for sure.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a southwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy, hot, and humid with a small chance of an afternoon shower or storm with a southwesterly breeze at 5-10 MPH along with highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms with southerly breezes at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the upper 70s.
REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms along with highs near 90 and lows in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday will be cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms, highs near 90, and lows in the mid 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and afternoon highs near 90 and lows in the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEKEND: Saturday will be hot and humid with a chance of afternoon and evening scattered showers and storms. Sunday will be a repeat of Saturday with highs in the uooer 80s and a chance of showers and storms.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.