Staying humid with lower rain chances for now

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Some Gulf moisture will continue to affect the Mid-South keeping our air mass muggy. Rain chances will stay mainly low for most areas tonight but a few passing showers will be possible in eastern Arkansas. Rain chances will increase by Monday night as a cluster of storms could move across the area from the north. Outflow boundaries from storms that develop across our area Monday night could mean more storms may fire up on Tuesday plus a disturbance moving across the area will keep us with rain chances through Thursday. By the end of the week a low could develop and would boost rain chances Friday and for the 4th of July but right now it is too early to say for sure.