Tracking a hot & humid Sunday

NEXT WEEK: Expect another hot and humid day for Monday, highs will again soar into the lower 90s along with the small chance for a pop-up shower or storm, lows will fall into the upper 70s. Tuesday we are looking at mostly cloudy skies with isolated shower or storms and highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s with lows in the middle 70s. Scattered showers and storms are possible on Wednesday with highs in the upper to middle 80s and lows in the middle 70s. More rain chances are possible on Thursday with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the middle to lower 70s. Friday expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s and the chance for an isolated shower or storm, lows will dip into the middle to lower 70s.