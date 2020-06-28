Tracking a hot & humid Sunday

The heat and humidity will really ramp up across the Mid-South for Sunday and Monday. Only relief from the heat will be the chance for pop-up to isolated showers and storms.
Get ready for a hot and muggy day in the Mid-South today. Highs will soar into the lower 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. Factor in the humidity and it will feel like the upper 90s to lower 100s. Winds will be out of the southwest today around 5 to 10 mph. There is a small chance for a pop-up shower or storm all due to the heat and humidity in place. Partly cloudy skies will remain tonight, with lows in the middle to upper 70s expected and southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph sticking around.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. Rain: 20%. High: Lower 90s. Winds: Southwest around 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: Middle to upper 70s. Winds: Southwest around 5 to 10 mph.
NEXT WEEK: Expect another hot and humid day for Monday, highs will again soar into the lower 90s along with the small chance for a pop-up shower or storm, lows will fall into the upper 70s. Tuesday we are looking at mostly cloudy skies with isolated shower or storms and highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s with lows in the middle 70s. Scattered showers and storms are possible on Wednesday with highs in the upper to middle 80s and lows in the middle 70s. More rain chances are possible on Thursday with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the middle to lower 70s. Friday expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s and the chance for an isolated shower or storm, lows will dip into the middle to lower 70s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Right now, we are tracking rain chances for Independence Day on Saturday, with highs near 90 degrees and a rather muggy factor in place.
Stay with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather team for the latest on your Mid-South forecast.
Nick Gunter
WMC Action News 5
First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook: Meteorologist Nick Gunter
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.