Video of confrontation between BLM demonstrator, Germantown man goes viral

As you are aware there are two sides to every story. The white man protestor and Lloyd had a dialogue prior to the video as Lloyd was in his car … the protestor told Lloyd to “bring it on”. Lloyd let his temper get the best of him, parked the car – and what you see the aftermath. Please note in Lloyd’s temper rage his target was the violence that was coming out the protest movement – not the BLM cause itself. He sees young whites high jacking and negatively impacting the efforts of movement – that and the protestor was bashing Trump just set him off. He has expressed his regret that he just didn’t keep on driving.