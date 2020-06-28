Video of confrontation between BLM demonstrator, Germantown man goes viral

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Video of a confrontation between a protester and a Germantown man has been viewed on Twitter more than half a million times.
In the video, a man that identifies himself as Lloyd Crawford approaches a man that says he was holding a Black Lives Matter sign at a Germantown intersection
The video shows Crawford asking the protester, identified as Edward Nelson, where he is from. After Nelson says he’s not from Germantown, Crawford flashes a business card naming him a partner at Financial Consulting Group and tells Nelson he’d like him out of his town.
We reached out to Financial Consulting Group Sunday. Another partner at the firm shared this statement in an email:
We also spoke to Nelson who says in a statement that Crawford drove by multiple times, they exchanged obscene hand gestures and profanity before Crawford approached on foot.
In his statement, Nelson says:
