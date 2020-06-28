WATCH: Winners announced for 2020 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The winner of the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home will be announced Sunday.
Watch live in the player above. Mobile users watch here.
Prizes included in the drawing are a Memphis Grizzlies tickets, a Peabody weekend getaway, Memphis Tiger Basketball season tickets, a car, and the grand prize of the dream home.
The home is about 4,000 square feet with four bedrooms, four baths, vaulted ceilings throughout, an outdoor living area and kitchen and an expansive laundry room with a dog wash.
Each year, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital gives away a brand new home to raise money for the hospital and its mission to cure and prevent childhood diseases.
There’s only one Dream Home, but many more prizes were up for grabs:
- Couple’s package including eight club box seats to a Memphis Grizzlies game next season, diamond bracelet and a $1,000 VISA gift card courtesy of Regions Bank, James Gattas Jewelers and Pediatrics East. (Winner: Janet Kynerd of Memphis)
- Ultimate Memphis Experience including a weekend getaway at The Peabody Memphis, Memphis Tigers basketball season tickets, and $1000 VISA gift card courtesy of The Peabody Memphis, Campbell Clinic and Mid-South Pulmonary and Sleep Specialists
- Choice of new 2020 Honda Civic LX or new 2020 Nissan Versa 1.6 SV, courtesy of WolfchaseHonda and WolfchaseNissan
- $5,000 shopping spree at Ashley HomeStore®
