College athletics reacts to proposed change of Miss. state flag

Sankey credits their concerted effort with help bringing change to Mississippi and added, “I am proud of our university leadership, and the engagement of student-athletes and coaches in the efforts to change the state of Mississippi flag. The agreement to remove the Confederate battle emblem from the flag is a positive and appropriate action, and I applaud the Mississippi House of Representatives and Senate for today’s action. I am also grateful for Governor Reeve’s openness to sign a bill to change the flag. As I have frequently said, our students deserve the opportunity to learn and compete in welcoming environments. Today’s action is welcomed in the spirit of this goal.”