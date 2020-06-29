Computer glitch prevents Shelby County Health Department from releasing new COVID-19 numbers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department says a technical issue over the weekend prevented them from reporting updated COVID-19 numbers Monday.
On Sunday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported an issue with the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System. The issue resulted in a limited number of COVID-19 test results being imported into NBS over the weekend, resulting in incomplete data.
TDH warned the issue would interfere with metro health departments, like the SCHD, from sharing updates Monday.
As of Sunday, SCHD reported 9,310 confirmed cases and 181 deaths with 6,318 people recovered.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.