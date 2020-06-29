Construction for Lake District still underway amid public health crisis

LAKELAND, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the Mid-South’s most ambitious construction projects, the Lake District is an upscale, mixed-use development on an 11-acre lake at I-40 and Canada Road.
They broke ground on February 5 and then COVID-19 happened.
But developer Yahuda Netanel says the coronavirus has not slowed down progress on the 161-acre project.
Construction on phase one, which includes retail and residential space, is right on schedule.
The Lake District will have an Osaka, Starbucks, Firehouse Subs and Frieda's.
More than 100 townhomes, the developer calls, unlike any other in the MId-South are being built.
”We thought it would be nice to tell the community about the Lake District, at this conjuncture, because we’re all about the bad news, and getting ourselves completely freaked out with the coronas,” said Netanel. “We think the world has come to an end. Well, over here the world is still spinning and we’re building.”
The Lake District will also have a supermarket, gym and movie theater.
The developer says they’re still looking for an optometrist, dry cleaner, pizza place and local brewery to move into the development.
If the weather cooperates, phase one should be done by the holidays.
Phase two will have 170 single-family homes and six more restaurants.
