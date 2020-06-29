Craighead Co. Clerk Kade Holliday arrested, accused of stealing in excess of $1 million

“This morning, officers from the Arkansas State Police and Craighead County Sheriff’s Department arrested Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday. I have instructed my deputies to immediately file felony theft charges against him. Chief Deputy Prosecutor Grant DeProw will file a Felony Information charging multiple counts of Theft of Property in excess of $25,000 and one count of Abuse of Office, all of which are Class B felonies. He will also file a petition asking the Circuit Court to remove Holliday from office today.”