Craighead Co. Clerk Kade Holliday arrested, accused of stealing in excess of $1 million

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - State investigators Monday arrested Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday on suspicion of theft of property exceeding $1 million and abuse of office.
District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington announced Holliday’s arrest Monday:
“This morning, officers from the Arkansas State Police and Craighead County Sheriff’s Department arrested Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday. I have instructed my deputies to immediately file felony theft charges against him. Chief Deputy Prosecutor Grant DeProw will file a Felony Information charging multiple counts of Theft of Property in excess of $25,000 and one count of Abuse of Office, all of which are Class B felonies. He will also file a petition asking the Circuit Court to remove Holliday from office today.”
According to a news release, Ellington received an “urgent phone call” Thursday, June 25, to meet with County Judge Marvin Day and auditors with the Division of Legislative Audit.
The auditors, he said, had obtained and examined bank records that raised suspicion of theft of county funds from an account Holliday maintained in his official capacity as county clerk.
Ellington and Day then met with the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division which opened an investigation leading to Holliday’s arrest.
County Judge Marvin Day stated in a Monday news release the investigation revealed that Holliday “personally received monies in excess of $1 million since January 2020.”
In a petition for suspension from office, Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Grant DeProw alleged Holliday had transferred money from a county bank account into his personal account.
The online court documents state the prosecutor’s office is charging Holliday with 13 counts of theft of property greater than $25,000. The alleged thefts occurred on Jan. 23 and 29; Feb. 12 and 26; March 11 and 24; April 8 and 21; May 5 and 6; and June 3, 16, and 24.
He is also charged with abuse of office greater than $25,000. The online court records accused Holliday of transferring funds “otherwise designated for county payroll obligations and retirement contributions.”
Holliday is being held in the custody of Sheriff Marty Boyd at the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting his first court appearance and bond hearing.
A lawsuit has been filed by Craighead County seeking a minimum of $1.4 million in damages, as well as a temporary restraining order against Holliday.
According to court documents, Holliday is “the official bookkeeper of county government and handles the payroll for all county employees.”
The motion would prohibit Holliday from being able to handle any county finances until the conclusion of the investigation.
Court documents stated county officials and the Office of Legislative Audit discovered multiple transfers from a county payroll account, including dozens of transfers to the Holliday’s personal accounts. The unauthorized transfers allegedly began on or about January 23, 2020 and continued until June 25th. The lawsuit claims at least 13 transfers were made during that time to both Holliday’s personal bank account and Holliday Development and Management, LLC. To look at the complete lawsuit click here, include specific numbers on the transfer amounts.
