FedEx Ground to add 480 jobs in Olive Branch due to growth in e-commerce

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - FedEx announced on Monday via press release they would be adding 480 new jobs at FedEx Ground in Olive Branch.
Even with COVID-19 related restrictions being lifted across the country, FedEx Ground expects to continue to see a surge of package volume due to the growth in e-commerce.
These new positions will be for package handlers, and some of the position benefits include competitive wages, paid time off along with medical, dental, and vision coverage.
If you are interested in applying for the new positions, visit GroundWarehouseJobs.Fedex.Com.
Interested candidates must be at least 18 years of age.
