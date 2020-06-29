Hamlim drives FedEx car to victory at Pocono

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Time to go fast on the NASCAR circuit the Pocono 350, Lap 80 Ryan Preece gets loose and careens across the track in the tunnels.
Bubba Wallace in the 43 car narrowly avoids disaster, just misses getting hit and slamming the wall. The mear miss drops him back in the pack and out of contention.
Under 10 to go. Martin Truex, Jr. pits for gas and Denny Hamlin takes the lead. The risk of not pit pays off for the number 11 FedEx car.
Hamlin takes the checkered flag for the fourth time this season and sixth time at Pocono. Kevin Harvick comes in second.
