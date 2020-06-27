Humid with daily rain chances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Plenty of clouds today and chances of a few afternoon and evening showers and storms with the heating of the day. There may a few showers overnight. Low temperatures will fall into the mid-70s.
THE REST OF TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 30%. High: 90. Winds will be southwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 30%. Low: 76. Winds southwest 5-10 mph.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 40%. High 90
REST OF THE WEEK: High temperatures will be close to 90 degrees for most of the week and humidity levels will stay high this week. A weak disturbance will stalled out over the next few days, which will keep us with daily chances of passing showers and storms. A few isolated strong storms will be possible, especially during peak heating. Any stronger storms could contain downpours and gusty winds. While there are rain chances each day, none of the days this week will be a wash-out.
FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND: There will be a chance of pop up showers and storms from Friday through Sunday, but rain chances are not high enough to cancel any outdoor plans. It will remain hot and muggy with high temperatures in the upper 80s.
