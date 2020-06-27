Humid with daily rain chances

REST OF THE WEEK: High temperatures will be close to 90 degrees for most of the week and humidity levels will stay high this week. A weak disturbance will stalled out over the next few days, which will keep us with daily chances of passing showers and storms. A few isolated strong storms will be possible, especially during peak heating. Any stronger storms could contain downpours and gusty winds. While there are rain chances each day, none of the days this week will be a wash-out.