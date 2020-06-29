Hustle G.M. among tops in NBA G-League

By Jarvis Greer | June 29, 2020 at 7:27 AM CDT - Updated June 29 at 7:27 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congratulations to the Memphis Hustle and General Manager Daniel Marcus.

Marcus comes in second to Bart Taylor of Salt Lake City in the balloting for NBA G-League Executive of the Year.

The Hustle opened the season with a 10-game winning streak, a first in G-League history.

They finished the coronavirus shortened season by winning their division with a 26-15 record, and placed 2 players, Jared Uthoff and Dusty Hannahs, on the all G-League first and third team respectively.

