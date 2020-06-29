Landers Center announces 3-day, drive-in concert series

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi has announced its plan to bring you live entertainment while still maintaining social distance in the new age of the coronavirus.
A 3-day, drive-in concert series set to hit the Mid-South from July 9-11 with more than 700 vehicle spots open for each night of entertainment.
Here’s the lineup:
Thursday, July 9
- The Songwriters series with Dan Sampson and Jim “Moose” Brown
- 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Tickets: $40 or $50 depending on stage proximity
Friday, July 10
- Scotty McCreery
- 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tickets: $55, $65, $75 or $100 based on stage proximity
Saturday, July 11
- Old Crow Medicine Show
- 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Dom Flemons
- 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Tickets: $55, $70, $85 or $125 based on stage proximity
Tickets go on sale at Ticketmaster on July 1 at 10 a.m.
For health and safety guidelines, read the document below:
