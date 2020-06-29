Landers Center announces 3-day, drive-in concert series

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | June 29, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT - Updated June 29 at 4:16 PM

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi has announced its plan to bring you live entertainment while still maintaining social distance in the new age of the coronavirus.

A 3-day, drive-in concert series set to hit the Mid-South from July 9-11 with more than 700 vehicle spots open for each night of entertainment.

Here’s the lineup:

Thursday, July 9

  • The Songwriters series with Dan Sampson and Jim “Moose” Brown
  • 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Tickets: $40 or $50 depending on stage proximity

Friday, July 10

  • Scotty McCreery
  • 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Tickets: $55, $65, $75 or $100 based on stage proximity

Saturday, July 11

  • Old Crow Medicine Show
  • 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Dom Flemons
    • 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Tickets: $55, $70, $85 or $125 based on stage proximity

Tickets go on sale at Ticketmaster on July 1 at 10 a.m.

For health and safety guidelines, read the document below:

