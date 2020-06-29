Marshals arrest 15-year-old murder suspect at Memphis motel

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | June 29, 2020 at 12:47 PM CDT - Updated June 29 at 12:47 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A U.S. marshals task force caught up with a 15-year-old boy Monday wanted for murder and attempted murder.

According to a U.S. Marshal Service spokesman, the teen was wanted for killing Nyisir Jones and injuring two others June 10.

An arrest warrant was issued June 25.

On Monday, marshals found the teen in at a motel near Getwell and American Way. He was taken into custody without incident.

He is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and using a firearm during a dangerous felony.

