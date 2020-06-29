NBA players can make social statements with their jerserys

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NBA, reportedly, will allow players to replace their last name on their jerseys with social justice statements.
The players association is currently in talks with the league and Nike to figure out the best plan of action.
NBA Insider Shams Charania told NBC the decision to allow social justice statements on jerseys is similar to what the English Premier League did upon its return in June.
For the first 12 games, players are having ‘Black Lives Matter” on the back of their jerseys rather than their last names.
