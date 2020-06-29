Northern states concerned by Tennessee’s uptick in COVID-19 cases considering travel restrictions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are signs that more states could soon impose restrictions on travelers arriving from the Mid-South.
Monday was expected to be the busiest day for the Memphis International Airport since March 16. It’s been a slow but steady increase in the number of people flying in and out of the city.
But just as things are picking back up, some states in the Northeast are growing more concerned about our state’s uptick in COVID-19 cases.
New York City, once the epicenter of the COVID-19 fight, now seeing a dramatic decline in cases and they’d like to keep it that way.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office reportedly pouring over data to decide which states New Yorkers and neighboring states may want to avoid or face a 14-day quarantine when they return.
According to USA TODAY Network, New York, Tennessee and Mississippi could be added to the list based on current data. Tennessee reporting more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
And Mississippi’s COVID-19 count reaching over 26,500 cases.
Arkansas has already been included in the New York travel mandatory quarantine order.
But the steady increase of the novel coronavirus isn’t keeping tourists away.
Just about everyone we ran into at the airport was from out of town. And just about everyone we spoke to drove here.
“Mask at every gas station, hand sanitizer, don’t touch the handles or anything like that,” said one traveler.
Memphis International Airport says although they have seen a steady increase in travelers since mid-March, traffic is still down significantly -- 73% compared to this time last year.
Every traveler helps.
It’s unclear how a potential travel order out of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut could affect their numbers.
Memphis International Airport does not have any direct flights to New York City.
Ironically, the two airlines that provided them canceled them due to COVID-19 concerns.
