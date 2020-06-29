‘Our community is everyone:’ Germantown mayor responds to viral confrontation between protester, resident

By Briseida Holguin | June 29, 2020 at 7:34 PM CDT - Updated June 29 at 7:34 PM

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - After a video made its rounds on social media, Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo issued a statement in response to the now-viral confrontation saying “our community is for everyone.”

The video was posted Saturday by Memphis resident Eddie Nelson. In the video, a man who identifies himself as Lloyd Crawford approached Nelson and asked where he is from. After Nelson says he’s not from Germantown, Crawford flashed a business card and told Nelson he’d like him out of his town.

The mayor’s statement references the first amendment and says:

There is no room for racism and no room for personal violence in our community. The voice of one individual does not represent the voices of the more than 40,000 people who call Germantown their home.

In a statement Nelson released Sunday he said:

The fact that Black Lives Matter isn’t confined to a zipcode or a neighborhood. I specifically chose the SaddleCreek area because I felt that the message needed to be spread out there.

While we could not reach Crawford, another partner at their firm gave us this statement Sunday saying in part:

As you are aware there are two sides to every story. Lloyd let his temper get the best of him, parked the car – and what you see the aftermath.

