Sheriff’s office confirms body found in Loosahatchie River was 15-year-old Prince Stewart

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says a body found earlier this month in the Loosahatchie River is that of a 15-year-old boy.
Shelby County emergency crews spent part of two days searching the river for Prince Stewart. Investigators say he was swimming with three other teens when he went missing June 18.
Divers recovered a body the next day.
A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office announced Monday the body was positively identified as Stewart.
SCSO says preliminary information suggests the 15-year-old entered the water to try to save a friend from drowning.
The sheriff’s office said their thoughts are with Stewart’s friends and family.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.