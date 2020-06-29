Showers & storms possible over next few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few light showers ill be possible this morning, but most of the area is just waking up to cloud cover. Temperatures are in the 70s now and will increase to 90 degrees this afternoon. It will remain humid today with a chance for a few afternoon and evening isolated storms. Low temperatures will drop to the mid-70s tonight.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 30%. High: 90. Winds will be southwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 30%. Low: 76. Winds southwest 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will hover around 90 degrees all week and it will remain extremely humid. An upper-level weather system will be parked over our area for the next few days, which will give us a chance for passing showers and storms each day. A few strong storms will be possible, especially during the hottest part of the day after 1 pm. These storms could have heavy rain and gusty winds. However, none of the days this week will be a wash-out and rain will not be widespread.
FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND: There will be a chance for afternoon pop-up storms Friday through Sunday, but rain chances are not high enough to cancel any outdoor plans. It will remain hot and muggy with high temperatures in the upper 80s.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.