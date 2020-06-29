Showers & storms possible over next few days

REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will hover around 90 degrees all week and it will remain extremely humid. An upper-level weather system will be parked over our area for the next few days, which will give us a chance for passing showers and storms each day. A few strong storms will be possible, especially during the hottest part of the day after 1 pm. These storms could have heavy rain and gusty winds. However, none of the days this week will be a wash-out and rain will not be widespread.