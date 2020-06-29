Stormy pattern starts the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of isolated showers and storms along with a south wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and storms mainly during the afternoon hours with a breezy southwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH and highs in the upper 80s.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of evening showers and storms along with south winds at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid 70s.
THIS WEEK: Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms each day along with high temperatures in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a chance of a few afternoon showers or storms and highs in the low 90s with lows in the mid 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy, warm, and humid with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day. High temperatures will reach the lower 90s with overnight lows in the mid 70s.
