TDH reports 2-day total of 2,125 new COVID-19 cases, 8 additional deaths

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health is reporting an increase of 2,125 new cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths -- an increase that includes two days worth of data due to numbers not being reported Sunday.
TDH says there are now 42,297 total cases of COVID-19 statewide: 41,949 are confirmed cases with an additional 348 probable cases.
State health officials say 592 Tennesseans have died in connection to the virus.
According to data from the state health department, there has been an increase of 35 hospitalizations since numbers were last reported on Saturday.
Health experts are concerned about the hospitalization rate in both the state and right here in Shelby County.
“We have seen, unfortunately, a significant upturn in hospitalizations from low 30s to upper 60s in just a little over two weeks,” said Dr. Steve Threlkeld, an infectious disease specialist at Baptist Memorial Hosptial in Memphis.
Threlkeld said hospitalized patients typically acquired their infection two to four weeks before needing care in a facility.
As of Friday, statistics from the task force show county-wide 84% of acute care beds are utilized and 83% of ICU beds are utilized.
The Shelby County Health Department has not released their lastest case numbers due to technical issues. Sunday 100 new cases were reported bringing the county’s total to 9,310. On Monday, TDH reported the county now has 9,671 cases.
Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:
Arkansas -- 19,818 total cases and 264 deaths
- Crittenden -- 731 cases; 11 deaths; 547 recoveries
- Cross -- 85 cases; 1 death; 76 recoveries
- Lee -- 641 cases; 2 death; 535 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 157 cases; 3 deaths; 103 recoveries
- Phillips -- 140 cases; 3 deaths; 73 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 57 cases; 3 deaths; 49 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 810 cases; 3 deaths; 782 recoveries
Mississippi -- 25,892 total cases and 1,059 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 53 cases; 1 death
- Benton -- 27 cases
- Coahoma -- 180 cases; 6 deaths
- DeSoto -- 1,293 cases; 15 deaths
- Lafayette -- 330 cases; 4 deaths
- Marshall -- 195 cases; 3 deaths
- Panola -- 246 cases; 6 deaths
- Quitman -- 65 cases
- Tate -- 242 cases; 6 deaths
- Tippah -- 119 cases; 11 deaths
- Tunica -- 88 cases; 3 deaths
Tennessee -- 42,297 total cases and 592 deaths
- Crockett -- 30 cases; 3 deaths; 18 recoveries
- Dyer -- 206 cases; 86 recoveries
- Fayette -- 263 cases; 2 deaths; 167 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 287 cases; 1 death; 215 recoveries
- Haywood -- 67 cases; 2 deaths; 31 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 111 cases; 2 deaths; 64 recoveries
- McNairy -- 56 cases; 27 recoveries
- Tipton -- 605 cases; 4 deaths; 473 recoveries
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.