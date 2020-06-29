Tennessee to discontinue $600 federal unemployment payments July 25

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development announced Monday the end of one of the federal pandemic unemployment programs next month.
The department says CARES Act guidelines require Tennessee to discontinue the $600-per-week Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation payments before July 31. Tennessee benefits are distributed on Saturdays, so the final FPUC payments go out July 25, the last Saturday of the month.
Eligible claimants still unemployed as of July 26 will receive benefits not including the additional $600 FPUC payment starting Monday, Aug. 2
If an eligible claim is still pending and the claimant has completed all weekly certifications prior to July 25, they will retroactively receive their benefits, including the FPUC payments, on the date the claim processes.
Additional unemployment programs outlined in the CARES Act -- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation -- continue through Dec. 26, the last Saturday of that month.
