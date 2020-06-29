WATCH: 150 nonprofit leaders urge Memphis officials to address issues of police reform and systemic racism

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A group of Memphis nonprofit leaders are holding a news conference Monday to discuss issues of police brutality, over-policing, poverty wages, subpar education and systemic racism.
The group published an open letter to city leaders earlier this month, calling for action following the murders of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery. They asked that Memphis adopt a new agenda to achieve economic equity, criminal justice reform and budget accountability, including the following actions:
- Giving the Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board (CLERB) the power to investigate and ensure accountability for police conduct and give CLERK input on MPD training, policies and procedures;
- including grassroots Black and brown leaders and activists on the search and selection committee for the next MPD chief;
- ending money bail and predatory, ballooning penalties for traffic tickets, court costs and other fines;
- combating poverty by tracking companies paying a living wage and having corporations sign a living wage pledge and commitment to give temporary employees health insurance and other benefits; and
- enacting a citizen participatory budgeting process at the city/county level beginning with fiscal year ’22 budgets in partnership with the city council and county commission that prioritizes neighborhood-level investments.
The news conference begins at 10 a.m. Speakers include Sarah Lockridge-Steckel, CEO and co-founder of the Collective Blueprint, Natalie Mckinney, executive director and co-founder of Whole Child Strategies Inc., and Cardell Orrin, Memphis executive director for Stand for Children Tennessee.
