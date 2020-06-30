Best Life: New procedure restores donated organs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (Ivanhoe Newswire) --- Cancer, COPD, fibrosis, there are many reasons why someone may need a lung transplant. But thousands of people waiting will never get one in time. In fact, 80 percent of the lungs that are donated for possible transplants are discarded due to poor function or disease. But now, a new innovative procedure can restore compromised, donated lungs, and help save more lives.