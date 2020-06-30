Booker T. Washington graduates receive laptops, WiFi devices and more

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Recent graduates of Booker T. Washington High School received some generous gifts from the Women’s Foundation for a Greater Memphis (WFGM) and their partners.

Graduating seniors of 2020 were given laptops WiFi devices, and $100 gift cards.

Each graduate will also get one week of computer coding training from CodeCrew and Start Co. and a new backpack.

According to a news release, the gift distribution was made possible through WFGM’s 38126 Digital Inclusion Plan, in partnership with Comcast, FedEx, Nike, Start Co., Urban Strategies, Inc., CodeCrew, and The Links Incorporated Shelby County (TN) Chapter.

WFGM told WMC Action News 5 they are aiming to address the digital divide in one of the poorest zip codes in Memphis. The organization said more than 55 percent of households in 38126 lack access to the internet or a computer.

“We’re so grateful to have The Women’s Foundation of a Greater Memphis as an adopter! BTW’s 2020 graduates experienced a senior year that was less than expected, and life as they know it changed quickly. Our graduates are now transitioning into a society that is far more dependent on technology, and unfortunately, many of them were not equipped... The Women’s Foundation saw an opportunity to level the playing field and help close that digital divide for our students. By providing each of our graduates with a device, Wi-Fi, and a jump start on entrepreneurship, job training, and intro to coding classes, they now have a jumpstart on their post-secondary plans.”
Tara Harris, Principal of Booker T. Washington School

