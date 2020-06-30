Booker T. Washington graduates receive laptops, WiFi devices and more

“We’re so grateful to have The Women’s Foundation of a Greater Memphis as an adopter! BTW’s 2020 graduates experienced a senior year that was less than expected, and life as they know it changed quickly. Our graduates are now transitioning into a society that is far more dependent on technology, and unfortunately, many of them were not equipped... The Women’s Foundation saw an opportunity to level the playing field and help close that digital divide for our students. By providing each of our graduates with a device, Wi-Fi, and a jump start on entrepreneurship, job training, and intro to coding classes, they now have a jumpstart on their post-secondary plans.”

Tara Harris, Principal of Booker T. Washington School