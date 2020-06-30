EDGE awards $496K to more than 80 Mid-South businesses affected by pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Economic Development Growth Engine (EDGE) has donated a total of $496,000 to 88 businesses in the Mid-South.
The organization has been providing grant money for businesses that have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Friday, EDGE awarded NEED grants to 10 businesses including one restaurant that has been a staple in the heart of Soulsville USA for more than 75 years.
The Four Way is one of Memphis’ most treasured restaurants, even getting a feature in NBC’s legal drama “Bluff City Law.”
Other businesses awarded include:
- Jay Etkin Gallery
- Southern Sons Printing
- Massage on the Go
- Radix Wellness LLC
- Touchstone Enterprises
- After Life Mortuary Services
- I Love Juice Bar
- Abundant Life Wellness Solutions
- Maggie’s Pharm
The EDGE board says of the 88 businesses that have received grants, 68 of them are minority or women-owned businesses.
