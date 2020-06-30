EDGE awards $496K to more than 80 Mid-South businesses affected by pandemic

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | June 30, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT - Updated June 30 at 4:07 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Economic Development Growth Engine (EDGE) has donated a total of $496,000 to 88 businesses in the Mid-South.

The organization has been providing grant money for businesses that have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, EDGE awarded NEED grants to 10 businesses including one restaurant that has been a staple in the heart of Soulsville USA for more than 75 years.

The Four Way is one of Memphis’ most treasured restaurants, even getting a feature in NBC’s legal drama “Bluff City Law.”

Other businesses awarded include:

  • Jay Etkin Gallery
  • Southern Sons Printing
  • Massage on the Go
  • Radix Wellness LLC
  • Touchstone Enterprises
  • After Life Mortuary Services
  • I Love Juice Bar
  • Abundant Life Wellness Solutions
  • Maggie’s Pharm

The EDGE board says of the 88 businesses that have received grants, 68 of them are minority or women-owned businesses.

