901 FC for full contract training

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Let’s talk soccer now that Memphis 901 FC returned to the pitch Monday morning for full team contact training at Autozone Park.
The club got the go-ahead from the Shelby County Health Department and the City of Memphis to resume full training.
Players and technical staff underwent COVID-19 testing last week protocols, which resulted in zero positive tests.
They’ll continue to be tested throughout the season. 901 FC, and the USL, are preparing to restart the season July 11.
