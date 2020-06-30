Former Haywood County Mayor’s wife accused of driving county-owned vehicle during crash

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Mayor of Haywood County is currently being investigated by the Comptroller’s Office.
Investigators said the former mayor tried to conceal his wife’s role in an auto accident involving a county-owned vehicle.
Officials said he filed the false accident claim back in May 2018.
Tennessee Comptroller’s Office revealed he reported the accident to the county’s insurance provider stating that he was driving the vehicle. Documents showed his wife was actually driving the vehicle, and her license was suspended due to multiple traffic citations, according to the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office.
It took $4,024.47 to repair the vehicle. Officials said insurance paid $3,524.47 and Haywood County paid the $500 deductible.
Investigators revealed the former mayor let his wife use the county-owned vehicle multiple times for her personal use. This includes July 24, 2018 when she was given a citation in Jackson, Tennessee for driving on a suspended license and the failure to maintain a single lane.
