Gov. Reeves to sign bill changing state flag with special ceremony
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves
By Jacob Gallant | June 30, 2020 at 11:47 AM CDT - Updated June 30 at 2:25 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves will sign House Bill 1796 into law on Tuesday.

The bill will officially remove the Mississippi state flag and calls for the creation of a commission to design a new one.

Reeves will host a ceremony at 5 p.m. and plans to address the state after the bill officially passes.

Reeves will be joined by officials who helped pass the bill and leaders in the African-American community.

