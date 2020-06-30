Hot & humid, chance for showers

It’s cloudy this morning and it will remain mostly cloudy for the rest of the day. Similar to yesterday, a few scattered showers will be possible in the afternoon, but most of the area will stay dry. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s, but it will feel more like the upper 90s when you factor in the high humidity. This evening will be cloudy with low temperatures in the mid-70s. A shower or storm will also be possible overnight.