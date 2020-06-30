Hot & humid, chance for showers

It’s cloudy this morning and it will remain mostly cloudy for the rest of the day. Similar to yesterday, a few scattered showers will be possible in the afternoon, but most of the area will stay dry. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s, but it will feel more like the upper 90s when you factor in the high humidity. This evening will be cloudy with low temperatures in the mid-70s. A shower or storm will also be possible overnight.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 30%. High: 89. Winds will be southwest 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 20%. Low: 76. Winds southwest 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s and lower 90s with a heat index near 100. A weather system will be parked over our area for the next few days, which will give us a chance for passing showers and storms each day. A few strong storms will be possible, especially after 1 pm. These storms could have heavy rain and gusty winds. However, none of the days this week will be a wash-out and rain will not be widespread.
FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND: There will be a chance for afternoon pop-up storms Friday through Sunday, but rain chances are not high enough to cancel any outdoor plans. It will remain hot and muggy with high temperatures in the lower 90s and a heat index of up to 100.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
