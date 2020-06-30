Hot and steamy with isolated storms

REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s and lower 90s with a heat index near 100. A weather system will be parked over our area for the next few days, which will give us a chance for passing showers and storms each day. A few strong storms will be possible, especially after 1 pm. These storms could have heavy rain and gusty winds. However, none of the days this week will be a wash-out and rain will not be widespread.