Hot and steamy with isolated storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Similar to yesterday, a few scattered showers or storms will be possible in the afternoon, mainly in west TN and north MS. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s, but it will feel more like the upper 90s when you factor in the high humidity. Winds will be southwest at 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 20% of a shower or storm. Low: 76. Winds southwest 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s and lower 90s with a heat index near 100. A weather system will be parked over our area for the next few days, which will give us a chance for passing showers and storms each day. A few strong storms will be possible, especially after 1 pm. These storms could have heavy rain and gusty winds. However, none of the days this week will be a wash-out and rain will not be widespread.
FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND: There will be a chance for afternoon pop-up storms Friday through Sunday, but rain chances are not high enough to cancel any outdoor plans. It will remain hot and muggy with high temperatures in the lower 90s and a heat index of up to 100.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.