Human remains found on Crittenden County farm believed to be more than 100 years old

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - A farmer discovered human remains on his property just off Proctor Road in Crittenden County that raised some questions from law enforcement.
On Tuesday, Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen shared a Facebook post saying there were also teeth found on the land. Allen says pictures were sent to a dentist who was able to confirm the remains were, in fact, an upper jaw bone and teeth from a human.
Arkansas State Police contacted the FBI Crime Scene Unit for further investigation.
According to Allen, the FBI emailed pictures to a forensic archeologist who believes the remains were more than 100 years old.
Officials are still examining the scene and the remains. In the Facebook post shared, Allen says, “It is possible that this could be an old cemetery or burial ground.”
Allen says he will provide an update if anything new findings occur.
