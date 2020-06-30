Malco delays reopening Memphis theaters, scales back to weekends only at other locations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Malco Theatres announced Monday they are scaling back their hours at some locations in the Mid-South and across the country.
All Malco locations closed in mid-March due to COVID-19 concerns. And though the company planned to have all theaters open by mid-July, it has now set its sights on theaters becoming fully operational in August.
The means theater reopenings in Memphis are still on hold.
Beginning Friday, July 3, the following theatres will be open Friday-Sunday ONLY:
- Renaissance Cinema Grill -- Ridgeland, Mississippi
- Desoto Cinema Grill -- Southaven, Mississippi
- Jonesboro Towne Cinema -- Jonesboro, Arkansas
- Razorback Cinema Grill & IMAX -- Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Owensboro Cinema Grill & MXT -- Owensboro, Kentucky
- Gonzales Cinema -- Gonzales, Los Angeles
- The Malco Summer Drive-In, located in Memphis, will continue the $20 carload special 7 days a week.
Malco says the adjustment comes after recent date changes were made for new movies.
Here are some summer films that are coming soon:
- July 31: “Unhinged”
- Aug. 7: “The Broken Hearts Gallery”
- Aug. 12: “Tenet”
- Aug. 21: “Disney’s Mulan”
- Aug. 21: “Antebellum”
You can purchase reserved seats in advance at malco.com.
