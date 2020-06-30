Morant clarifies jersey retweet

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant responding Monday to social media criticism for a post he retweeted Sunday.
It stems from the NBA looking at allowing players to replace their names on the back of jerseys with social justice statements. Similar to the way the English Premier League allowed players to put “Black Lives Matter on their Jerseys when that league returned to play earlier this month.
Sunday night, a picture was posted to Twitter of Morant’s jersey photoshopped with a slogan that can be interpreted as anti-police. Morant retweeted it, saying “Nah, but foreal though, 100%.”
Monday, Morant, in a lengthy statement, clarified the post, saying, “I want to first apologize for reposting something that didn’t clearly and accurately convey what I wanted to share. My post was intended to focus on the bad cops who get away the with the murder of unarmed Black men and women, and those who continue to harass peaceful BLACK LIVES MATTER protesters.”
Morant goes on to say “I know there are good cops... I know some, a few are family. I am thankful for the cops at Murray State who took care of me. and the cops who continue to watch over me with the Grizzlies. We need good cops to step up and make sure other cops are not abusing their power.”
Morant went on to say some may see him as just a basketball player, and acknowledged he may lose some fans for taking a stand, but adds he won’t stay silent.
Earlier this month, Morant wrote a letter to the County Judge in Murray, Kentucky (he went to Murray State), asking him to remove a Confederate statue.
He stressed it’s “disturbing and oppressive to know the city still honors a Confederate war general defending white supremacy and hatred.”
