MPD: Man found shot near Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for a suspect after a man was found shot late Monday night.
Officers were called to the 3200 block of Spring Valley Cv. near New Allen Road around 11:45 p.m.
When MPD arrived on the scene, they found a man shot in the front yard of the home. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Police said the shooting happened between Spring Valley Cove and Valley Stream Drive.
No suspect information is available at this time.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
