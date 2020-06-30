No Redbirds in 2020: Minor League Baseball cancels season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds’ 2020 season is off.
The official Minor League Baseball Twitter page tweeted the news Tuesday afternoon, saying Major League Baseball announced it would not provide its affiliated teams with players for the 2020 season.
“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,” said MiLB president and CEO Pat O’Conner. “While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”
Craig Unger, president of the Memphis Redbirds, released a statement after the news, the team looks forward to the 2021 season.
“While we are disappointed by today’s announcement, based on where we are on the calendar, it did not come as a surprise,” writes Unger.
He went on to say the loss of the season has been devastating to the team and the local economy.
“We sympathize with so many that have felt the effects: Our local vendors, downtown restaurants and hotels that rely on 70 baseball games a year; non-profits that utilize various ticket and concession programs to raise much needed funds; and our hundreds of part-time stadium and concessions employees that help make the AutoZone Park experience one of the best in baseball,” writes Unger. “Baseball will be back. We look forward to seeing you again in the spring of 2021 and enjoying some hot dogs, ice-cold beverages and fireworks. Stay healthy!”
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.