PGA Tour pro Dustin Johnson looks at return to Memphis

PGA Tour pro Dustin Johnson looks at return to Memphis
Dustin Johnson was victorious in last year's FedEx St. Jude Classic (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer | June 30, 2020 at 6:47 AM CDT - Updated June 30 at 6:47 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the hottest golfers on the PGA Tour apparently is planning to a trip to Memphis for the second annual World Golf Championships FedEx/St. Jude Invitational.

Dustin Johnson sure gives that impression after winning the Traveler’s Championship in Connecticut Sunday with a 19-under par total.  

The win gives Johnson at least one victory on the PGA Tour for 13 years in a row. He does it with a birdie barrage to hold off challengers Kevin Streelman and Mackenzie Hughes.  

After the tournament, Johnson, who has 21 tour victories, said Memphis would be a perfect destination for him later this month. He’s won the FedEx/St. Jude Classic twice,  in 2018 and 2012.

It’s a really good golf course,” Johnson said. “It alway plays tough. You know you don’t have to show, you shoot a couple under each days and you’re going to have a chance to win on Sunday. So, I like those golf courses. I like the tougher courses where you don’t have to go real low, it’s a golf course that suits my eye, and I’ve liked it ever since the first time I went there. And, year, I’m definitely looking forward to getting back there in July. Probably be a little warm, but I’m looking forward to it.”  

The second annual World Golf Championship/FedEx St. Jude Classic is set for July 28 to August 2 at the TPC at Southwind.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.