PGA Tour pro Dustin Johnson looks at return to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the hottest golfers on the PGA Tour apparently is planning to a trip to Memphis for the second annual World Golf Championships FedEx/St. Jude Invitational.
Dustin Johnson sure gives that impression after winning the Traveler’s Championship in Connecticut Sunday with a 19-under par total.
The win gives Johnson at least one victory on the PGA Tour for 13 years in a row. He does it with a birdie barrage to hold off challengers Kevin Streelman and Mackenzie Hughes.
After the tournament, Johnson, who has 21 tour victories, said Memphis would be a perfect destination for him later this month. He’s won the FedEx/St. Jude Classic twice, in 2018 and 2012.
It’s a really good golf course,” Johnson said. “It alway plays tough. You know you don’t have to show, you shoot a couple under each days and you’re going to have a chance to win on Sunday. So, I like those golf courses. I like the tougher courses where you don’t have to go real low, it’s a golf course that suits my eye, and I’ve liked it ever since the first time I went there. And, year, I’m definitely looking forward to getting back there in July. Probably be a little warm, but I’m looking forward to it.”
The second annual World Golf Championship/FedEx St. Jude Classic is set for July 28 to August 2 at the TPC at Southwind.
