SCHD: Nearly 600 new COVID-19 cases since Sunday in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Since Sunday morning, 594 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Shelby County.
Monday, the Shelby County Health Department said a technical issue stopped them from giving updated COVID-19 information.
On Sunday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported an issue with the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System. The issue resulted in a limited number of COVID-19 test results being imported into NBS over the weekend, resulting in incomplete data.
Now, the SCHD said 9,904 coronavirus cases and 185 deaths have been confirmed in Shelby County. At this time, 126,623 people have been tested for the virus countywide.
Of the positive coronavirus cases, 66.2 percent have recovered from the virus.
The push for COVID-19 testing has significantly impacted assisted care facilities serving a vulnerable population.
The health department is investigating multiple COVID-19 outbreaks/clusters at several assisted care facilities in Memphis and Shelby County.
There are several other facilities that were previously under investigation with clusters that have reportedly been resolved. SCHD says clusters are considered resolved when a facility goes 28 consecutive days without a new case.
The Shelby County Department of Corrections is reporting 21 inmates and 38 employees that have tested positive for COVID-19. Zero deaths have been reported. At this time, 932 tests have been administered.
At the Shelby County Jail, also known as 201 Poplar, 162 detainees and 86 employees have tested positive for coronavirus. One death has also been reported. Seventy-seven detainees are currently in quarantine.
Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:
Arkansas -- 19,818 total cases and 264 deaths
- Crittenden -- 731 cases; 11 deaths; 547 recoveries
- Cross -- 85 cases; 1 death; 76 recoveries
- Lee -- 641 cases; 2 death; 535 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 157 cases; 3 deaths; 103 recoveries
- Phillips -- 140 cases; 3 deaths; 73 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 57 cases; 3 deaths; 49 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 810 cases; 3 deaths; 782 recoveries
Mississippi -- 25,892 total cases and 1,059 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 53 cases; 1 death
- Benton -- 27 cases
- Coahoma -- 180 cases; 6 deaths
- DeSoto -- 1,293 cases; 15 deaths
- Lafayette -- 330 cases; 4 deaths
- Marshall -- 195 cases; 3 deaths
- Panola -- 246 cases; 6 deaths
- Quitman -- 65 cases
- Tate -- 242 cases; 6 deaths
- Tippah -- 119 cases; 11 deaths
- Tunica -- 88 cases; 3 deaths
Tennessee -- 42,297 total cases and 592 deaths
- Crockett -- 30 cases; 3 deaths; 18 recoveries
- Dyer -- 206 cases; 86 recoveries
- Fayette -- 263 cases; 2 deaths; 167 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 287 cases; 1 death; 215 recoveries
- Haywood -- 67 cases; 2 deaths; 31 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 111 cases; 2 deaths; 64 recoveries
- McNairy -- 56 cases; 27 recoveries
- Tipton -- 605 cases; 4 deaths; 473 recoveries
