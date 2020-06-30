SCS considers changing start, end dates for upcoming school year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray shared in a tweet he met with incoming United Education Association of Shelby County President, Danette Stokes, and it was decided they are keeping a 175-day calendar year.
“Dr. Ray should have had a conversation with me,” said Tikelia Rucker, current UEA president.
Rucker says she wasn't aware of meetings happening, but says teachers like the idea of a shorter calendar year.
“Teachers are happy because it’s less than 190, so let’s be clear,” said Rucker.
In a separate tweet, Dr. Ray said due to the extension of Tennessee’s State of Emergency he is considering shifting the start and end date of the 2020-2021 school year.
Both Rucker and Keith Williams, executive director with Memphis Shelby County Education Association say not knowing a start date has teachers confused and worried.
“So where does this leave us? When are we going to start? Is it before labor day, is it after labor day, like what are we doing?” said Rucker.
“He’s not asked us for any advice or to attend any meetings or to be a part of any of these decisions,” said Williams.
Miska Clay Bibbs, chair for Shelby County School Board says the board is waiting to receive dates from Ray.
“I anticipate a recommendation being made and then the board will vote on it, I do not necessarily know what the exact recommendation is,” said Bibbs.
Bibbs also says if the board doesn’t receive dates, then they can call a special meeting to discuss the situation. There’s no word on a deadline for the board to receive proposed start and end dates from the superintendent.
Bibbs says the board has a meeting Tuesday, June 30 at 5:30 p.m. but is unsure if they will discuss start dates.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.