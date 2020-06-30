SCS considers ‘shift’ in start date for schools after State of Emergency extended

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools is considering pushing back it’s 2020 start date.
SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray tweeted Monday night that he’s considering a shift in the start and end date for schools. He’s considering this because of the extended State of Emergency in Tennessee.
Ray said he will not alter the number of days in the school year, and maintain the current 175-day calendar.
The extended State of Emergency order puts Tennessee in a position to bring in additional funds from FEMA, making it easier to respond to the pandemic.
