Shelby County mayor signs executive order aimed at protecting inmates from COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris signed an executive order Tuesday aimed at protecting Shelby County inmates from COVID-19.
Harris said in a Tweet Tuesday morning that some of the country’s largest outbreaks are in jails and prisons.
His executive order requires the Division of Corrections to adopt a number of new policies, including regular access to cleaning supplies and face coverings, COVID-19 testing and remote visitation.
The executive order requires the Division of Corrections to:
- Stop in-person visitation and provide alternatives to stay in contact with family/community.
- Stop accepting new prisoners from out-of-county facilities unless required by state or federal law.
- Adopt a new policy for remote/video visitation twice per week up to 50 minutes and provide free access for indigent prisoners.
- Adopt a new policy providing reasonable and routine access to remote, video, livestream and/or streaming visitation for third-party programming providers, including educational, religious, personal growth, re-entry or other mentoring programming.
- Continue COVID-19 screenings at facilities before allowing individuals to enter, including temperature checks and risk history. Anyone who has a risk history, high temperature or symptoms will be refused entry.
- Review policies related to prisoner COVID-19 testing and provide testing for anyone with symptoms or exposure.
- Provide access to medical care when prisoners exhibit symptoms.
- Adopt a policy requiring isolation/quarantine when prisoners are sick or awaiting test results.
- Begin a weekly distribution of masks or facial coverings to prisoners and staff and provide access for reasonable requests for replacements for free.
- Regularly provide hand-washing and cleaning supplies.
- Regularly disclose testing and results to health department, who will review protections and advise of additional steps.
