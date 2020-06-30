Staying humid along with daily showers & storms

REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s and lower 90s with a heat index near 100. A weather system will be parked over our area for the next few days, which will give us a chance for passing showers and storms each day. A few strong storms will be possible, especially in the afternoon. These storms could have heavy rain and gusty winds. Although we have daily rain chances this week, there won’t be any wash-outs and rain is not expected to be widespread.