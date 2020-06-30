Staying humid along with daily showers & storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A few scattered showers and storms are popping up this afternoon and chances will remain through evening. Otherwise mostly cloudy and humid. There could be a few showers and storms overnight and some may linger into the morning hours. Temperatures tonight will fall into the mid-70s.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 20%. Lows in the mid to upper 70s. Wind will be southwest 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy. 30%. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Wind will be southwest 10-15 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. 60%. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Wind will be southwest 10-15 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s and lower 90s with a heat index near 100. A weather system will be parked over our area for the next few days, which will give us a chance for passing showers and storms each day. A few strong storms will be possible, especially in the afternoon. These storms could have heavy rain and gusty winds. Although we have daily rain chances this week, there won’t be any wash-outs and rain is not expected to be widespread.
FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND: There will be a chance of afternoon pop-up storms Friday through Sunday, but rain chances will stay fairly low at 20-30%. It will stay hot and muggy with high temperatures in the lower 90s and a heat index of up to 100.
