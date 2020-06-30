New website seeks input from Memphians on police reform, lists MPD policies and more

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mayor Jim Strickland and Memphis Police Department Mike Rallings announced a new website Tuesday they say will help re-imagine policing in Memphis.
The new website is www.reimagine.memphistn.gov.
Strickland said citizens can file complaints, view policies, see demographics within MPD and see the city’s commitment to President Barack Obama’s 21st Century Policing program.
Strickland and Rallings have recently participated in meetings with community activists and clergy members about police reform.
Last week, the two announced five major changes to police policies, including banning chokeholds, strengthening the Citizen Law Enforcement Review Board and requiring a duty to intervene and report in excessive force incident.
Strickland said meetings were ongoing with other groups, including leaders of Black Lives Matter Memphis who he says made dozens of recommendations.
The mayor addressed a group of nonprofit leaders who spoke Monday about their requests of the city and police department. Strickland said city leaders agreed with most of the group’s requests regarding chokeholds, de-escalation, duty to intervene and report, CLERB and including activists in the hiring of a new police director. In fact, Strickland said they announced many of those policy changes last week.
But the mayor said he “wholly disagreed” with the group’s suggestion to reduce the police department’s budget.
“We are hundreds of officers short of where we need to be,” said Strickland.
Strickland and Rallings said this is an ongoing process and they continue to review policies. The police director said the goal of the new website is to get more community involvement.
“We realize that we have a lot of work to do, but I encourage everyone to take the time to go to the website,” said Rallings. “You’ll get a clearer image of the police department.”
