Mississippi governor signs bill removing 126-year-old state flag with Confederate battle emblem

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signed an historic bill Tuesday, officially removing the the state flag after 126 years.
It was the last state flag in the United States to feature the Confederate battle emblem.
House Bill 1796 also calls for the creation of a commission to design a new flag.
Reeves held a signing ceremony at the governor’s mansion attended by officials who helped pass the bill and leaders in the African American community, including Reena Evers, the daughter of civil rights activist Medgar Evers who was murdered outside his home in 1963.
The governor addressed the state before signing the bill.
“Tonight, I am signing a law to turn a page in Mississippi by retiring the flag that we have flown since 1894,” said Reeves. “This was a hard conversation for Mississippi, but family conversations can often be hard.”
The governor called it a “solemn occasion” and said Mississippians must lean on faith, put their differences aside and unite for the greater good.
“We may not always agree,” said Reeves. “But as members of the Mississippi family, we do know the bonds we all share: God’s grace, Mississippi grit, a foundation in our history and a hope in our future.”
