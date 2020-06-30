Wynne Schools releases reopening plan, safety guidelines

WYNNE, Ark. (WMC) - Schools across parts of the Mid-South are starting to release their plans for back to school.
Wynne School District in Cross County, Arkansas is planning for students to return to class on Thursday, August 13.
The district says it will provide masks to all students but they will not be required to wear them.
The school district also plans to space kids out inside the classroom.
If parents don’t want their child to return to a traditional class setting, the school district has put an enrollment form on its website for those wishing to participate in virtual learning.
Read the document below for more guidelines provided by Wynne Schools.
