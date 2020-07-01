Best Life: Friendship circles, bringing teens together

The program pairs teen volunteers with kids who typically are very isolated. “We were a little nervous, we were like ‘I don’t know if this is going to work out,’” said Abby Sekoff, a High School Senior and Friendship Circle Volunteer. Then the girls started asking Ellie questions, and the answers surprised them. “She’s in the same classes, she has like a crush, she likes the same foods we do, we play the same games,” said Sekoff. “We grew to see how similar we were to Ellie,” said Zoe Tsoukas, a High School Senior and Friendship Circle Volunteer.