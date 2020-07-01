Buster’s Liquors back in business after employee tests positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Buster’s Liquors on Highland and Poplar says more than 30 employees have tested negative for COVID-19 after one employee tested positive last week.
The store shut down for two days last week and reopened Thursday. A post on the store’s Facebook page says the experience taught them their existing precautions and safety measures are working to prevent the spread of the virus.
Buster’s requires employees and customers to wear masks, conducts regular cleaning, uses a professional cleaning service and fogs the store twice a week. The store also offers complimentary hand sanitizer, sneeze guards and social distancing measures.
“We now have the definitive knowledge that one positive test result does not warrant closing the entire store and having every employee tested,” reads the Facebook post.
According to the post, the store shut down for two days last week and the majority of Buster’s 41 employees underwent COVID-19 testing. Only those who did not work in close proximity with the infected employee were not tested. In total, 33 employees tested negative for the virus.
The post also says no employees have reported any symptoms while at work, and the one employee who experienced symptoms while the store was closed twice tested negative. They will return to work after being symptom free for 24 hours.
“Looking ahead, we will address our response plan and work as ‘originally planned’ to inform the entire staff and identify those employees who work in close proximity of any infected person and request immediate testing,” reads the Facebook post. “For those not needing testing, we’ll ask they remain vigilant in their safety practices and be extra mindful for any possible symptoms. Lastly, we’ll share this response plan in advance with the entire staff to prevent any unnecessary panic should there be another positive test result.”
Buster’s is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Curbside pickup is available by calling (901) 458-0929.
